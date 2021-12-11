Illumigyn in Partnership with Peramare Pharmaceuticals, is deploying 20,000 Gynescopes across Africa for Women’s HealthCare

CUTTING EDGE CERVICAL CANCER DIAGNOSTIC TOOL COMES TO AFRICA



Cervical cancer is one of the preventable and curable types of cancer which occurs only in women yet according to the World Health Organisation, Cervical cancer is the second most common and deadly type of cancer among women in Sub-Saharan Africa. This type of cancer can show up as a tumour of the cervix, (lowermost part of the uterus -the womb-) which can become malignant. Women of all ages (18 and above) are at risk of cervical cancer. The good news however is, it is easy to detect and control. If detected early, one can prevent the tumour from forming or can also prevent an existing tumour from developing into cancer.

Over the years, cervical cancer screening has saved the lives of many women. However, one of the problems with testing for HPV is the need for repeated tests to compare and contrast results before test results are concluded upon. This is especially due to low-quality testing procedures and poor quality equipment. Enter Illumigyn – a femtech startup developing high-grade medical equipment focused on enhancing the health of women all around the world.

Illumigyn has developed a device that helps women get tested/screened with a higher degree of accuracy for cervical cancer. The illumigyn gynescope is the world’s first imaging device backed by a remote gynaecological imaging platform with high grade cloud-based resources. Illumigyn digitally documents the cervix, vagina, and external genitalia, using high-resolution and superior magnification that enables more accurate pap smears.

Illumigyn has signed a distribution agreement with Peramare Pharmaceuticals to deploy 20,000 Gynescopes across Africa making women’s health care accessible and affordable worldwide.

“We established illumigyn to democratise women’s healthcare and to bring advanced gynaecological care to women worldwide – including cervical screening,” says Ran Poliakine, Founder at Illumigyn. We have signed on to the WHO initiative to eradicate cervical cancer within a generation and are proud to be part of driving change across Africa.”

Illumigyn’s presence in Africa begins with Nigeria. Stay up to date on programs and events near you by following illumygn on instagram

Sponsored Content