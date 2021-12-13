Connect with us

Advertisement

Promotions

Stanbic IBTC Enables National Growth by Creating SME Capacity Building Programme

Promotions

Ziva Lagos makes it’s International Runway Debut with its SS22 collection in Dubai

Promotions

Illumigyn in Partnership with Peramare Pharmaceuticals, is deploying 20,000 Gynescopes across Africa for Women’s HealthCare

Promotions

Don't Miss Out on the #AvonBaby2021 Photo Contest: Twin-up with your baby and win exciting prizes | See Details

Promotions

Eventecture Nigeria Welcomes Other New Subsidiaries and goes Global

Promotions

Here is how Davido and ALAT’s Partnership Can help Your #CouplesGoals

Promotions

#TECNOXELCA: Young Filmmakers Rewarded at the TECNO Camon 18 Short Film Awards

Promotions

Tecno Announces BBNaija Season 6 Winner WhiteMoney as Camon18 Ambassador

Promotions

From Exciting Recipes, to Revealing Celeb stories, to Unusual Praise, Check out the Top shows on GOtv this weekend

Promotions

Leadway Assurance Launches State-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Development Center in FUTA to Champion Youth Entrepreneurship

Promotions

Stanbic IBTC Enables National Growth by Creating SME Capacity Building Programme

Published

3 hours ago

 on

SMEs play a pivotal role in the growth of nations. They are significant contributors to job creation and economic development. According to Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nigerian SMEs contribute 48% of national GDP, account for 96% of businesses, and about 84% of employment.

Numbering about 41.5 million, they account for about 50% of industrial jobs and nearly 90% of the manufacturing sector, in terms of the number of enterprises. It is no news that SMEs are an important aspect of innovation and diversification.

The SME sector is promising if there is a strategic approach to investing in its growth. Not only will it help reduce the rate of unemployment, but it will also impact earnings positively and enhance capacity, culminating in economic growth.

Despite its vital impact on economic development, SMEs in Nigeria have operated under very stringent conditions. Capacity remains a huge problem, so is financing, as well as infrastructure: utilities, logistics, and so on.

Lately, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the sector, giving way to business disruptions; hence, the need for SME operators to have access to funds and training that will continuously expose them to modern and innovative marketing methods cannot be overemphasised.

Understanding what is required is the first step towards providing an adequate solution. Stanbic IBTC understands the critical linkages provided by SMEs to industries and employment generation. Thus, the financial institution has developed solutions to help address some of the challenges in this segment. Stanbic IBTC has, for instance, built a reputation in capacity building for SMEs through the Stanbic IBTC SME Capacity Building Programme. The bank also continuously provides much-needed support in terms of skills acquisition and funding via tailored products.

The conception of this solution is geared towards encouraging SME growth in an ever-evolving economy. According to a World Bank report, Nigeria ranked 131 out of 189 countries in the 2020 Ease of Doing Business Index. This goes to re-iterate that access to finance is a key constraint to SME growth.

Helping SMEs meet short-time goals will go a long way in enabling their growth. For instance, Stanbic IBTC’s SME loan is designed to boost working capital and bridge urgent cash flow needs.

This is all in the bid to support aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs in Nigeria to sustain their businesses while also facilitating the development of an enabling business environment and thriving ecosystem.

Furthermore, credit loan solutions enable SMEs to get loans with ease and convenience. It also offers benefits that include repayment flexibility and limited documentation with no collateral.

One thing to note about this solution is that the ease of accessibility to funds is impressive to help address urgent financial challenges faced by small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria. The temporary overdraft provides financial credits to both new and existing customers with a maximum loan repayment duration of 90 days.

The loan solution offers speedy, robust funds to prospective customers, including entrepreneurs seeking urgent funds or temporary overdrafts to cater to immediate business needs.

The bank has expressed its commitment to continue to develop a unique value proposition to support SMEs with transactional products: savings and investment solutions, lending products; insurance solutions; payment solutions, and wealth protection solutions underpinned by an investment in technology. This will make banking more accessible and help the sector players meet their bottom lines while contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s determination to harness the strong entrepreneurial culture of Nigerians remains evident as the financial institution continues to innovate to help build a vibrant SME sector.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism

Mfonobong Inyang: We All Need To Uphold Human Rights in Nigeria

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php