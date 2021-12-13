Ziva Lagos makes it’s International Runway Debut with its SS22 collection in Dubai

Ziva Lagos made its international Runway Debut with its SS22 collection “The Modern African Woman” at the Arise Fashion Week 2021 on Friday the 3rd of December 2021. The event held at the prestigious Armani Hotel Dubai in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investmemt at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The brand, founded by Tania Omotayo in December 2016, was conceived with a mission to become the market leader in delivering stylish and chic fast fashion pieces to women across the world at the affordable prices.

Speaking on the brand’s international runway debut, its Creative Director, Tania Omotayo said

It was incredible honor for us at Ziva Lagos to make such a monumental stride. Showcasing our pieces in Dubai was a dream come true; I’m so glad we accepted the incredible challenge and we look forward to many more exciting moments

The brand believes that every woman has the innate ability to become a style icon without breaking the bank to do so. This is why Ziva Lagos is intentional about making trend-led, affordable fashion pieces which embody the style desires of the every day woman.

