Connect with us

Advertisement

Promotions

Ziva Lagos makes it’s International Runway Debut with its SS22 collection in Dubai

Promotions

Stanbic IBTC Enables National Growth by Creating SME Capacity Building Programme

Promotions

Illumigyn in Partnership with Peramare Pharmaceuticals, is deploying 20,000 Gynescopes across Africa for Women’s HealthCare

Promotions

Don't Miss Out on the #AvonBaby2021 Photo Contest: Twin-up with your baby and win exciting prizes | See Details

Promotions

Eventecture Nigeria Welcomes Other New Subsidiaries and goes Global

Promotions

Here is how Davido and ALAT’s Partnership Can help Your #CouplesGoals

Promotions

#TECNOXELCA: Young Filmmakers Rewarded at the TECNO Camon 18 Short Film Awards

Promotions

Tecno Announces BBNaija Season 6 Winner WhiteMoney as Camon18 Ambassador

Promotions

From Exciting Recipes, to Revealing Celeb stories, to Unusual Praise, Check out the Top shows on GOtv this weekend

Promotions

Leadway Assurance Launches State-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Development Center in FUTA to Champion Youth Entrepreneurship

Promotions

Ziva Lagos makes it’s International Runway Debut with its SS22 collection in Dubai

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ziva Lagos made its international Runway Debut with its SS22 collection “The Modern African Woman” at the Arise Fashion Week 2021 on Friday the 3rd of December 2021. The event held at the prestigious Armani Hotel Dubai in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investmemt at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The brand, founded by Tania Omotayo in December 2016, was conceived with a mission to become the market leader in delivering stylish and chic fast fashion pieces to women across the world at the affordable prices.

Speaking on the brand’s international runway debut, its Creative Director, Tania Omotayo said

It was incredible honor for us at Ziva Lagos to make such a monumental stride. Showcasing our pieces in Dubai was a dream come true; I’m so glad we accepted the incredible challenge and we look forward to many more exciting moments

The brand believes that every woman has the innate ability to become a style icon without breaking the bank to do so. This is why Ziva Lagos is intentional about making trend-led, affordable fashion pieces which embody the style desires of the every day woman.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism

Mfonobong Inyang: We All Need To Uphold Human Rights in Nigeria

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php