Connect with us

Advertisement

Promotions

Get the Scoop on the Treepz and CMS T&M Partnership to Digitize Transportation For 1.2 Million Customers Annually

Promotions

Remy Martin Celebrates Fashion Designer and Stylist Bayo Oke Lawal with a Customized Rémy Martin XO Bottle

Promotions

Ziva Lagos makes it’s International Runway Debut with its SS22 collection in Dubai

Promotions

Stanbic IBTC Enables National Growth by Creating SME Capacity Building Programme

Promotions

Illumigyn in Partnership with Peramare Pharmaceuticals, is deploying 20,000 Gynescopes across Africa for Women’s HealthCare

Promotions

Don't Miss Out on the #AvonBaby2021 Photo Contest: Twin-up with your baby and win exciting prizes | See Details

Promotions

Eventecture Nigeria Welcomes Other New Subsidiaries and goes Global

Promotions

Here is how Davido and ALAT’s Partnership Can help Your #CouplesGoals

Promotions

#TECNOXELCA: Young Filmmakers Rewarded at the TECNO Camon 18 Short Film Awards

Promotions

Tecno Announces BBNaija Season 6 Winner WhiteMoney as Camon18 Ambassador

Promotions

Get the Scoop on the Treepz and CMS T&M Partnership to Digitize Transportation For 1.2 Million Customers Annually

Published

2 hours ago

 on

(L-R) CMS T&M Managing Director Andrew Akhigbe with Onyeka Akumah, CEO & Co-Founder, Treepz

Treepz‘s mission to provide commuters with convenient and affordable means of transportation within cities and across Africa is further accomplished with its newest partnership with CMS Taxi and Motor Nigeria (CMS T&M) in Lagos.

This partnership will see the CMS T&M passengers have access to a more convenient payment option and predictable travel times. The technology provided by Treepz will allow the CMS T&M management to manage their operations efficiently and digitize their ticketing systems to provide transparency for the bus operator.

CMS T&M is a 53-year-old licensed shuttle bus company that operates in the Central Business District of Lagos including Marina, Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki areas of Lagos State, with high-capacity buses and minivans. With over 1.2 million passengers annually, CMS T&M provides conducive vehicles that ease the daily commute of workers, students, and traders within the city.

“At Treepz, our goal is to improve the public transportation system in Africa using technology and we are constantly looking out for opportunities to partner with major bus operators and state governments to digitize the transportation sector. By combining the expertise and technologies of Treepz, with CMS T&M’s 53 years of experience in public transportation and fleet management in Nigeria, we are on the right path to achieving this goal”.

I am particularly excited about the opportunity for this foremost transportation company to use Treepz technology to move away from cash-based payments, paper ticketing, and the general issues that come with this old way of buying bus tickets. CMS T&M will now move into the digital era with different ways for their 1.2 million annual customers to purchase their travel tickets while providing transparency and an efficient way to manage their operations with our technology. This will greatly improve the experience of daily commuters in Lagos and kick-start the digitalization of transportation systems across Nigeria” said Onyeka Akumah, CEO & Co-Founder Treepz Inc.

CMS T&M Board Members with Treepz Management Staff

Also speaking on the partnership, the CMS T&M Managing Director, Andrew Akhigbe, had this to say,

“We are excited about our recent partnership with Treepz and can’t wait to power our CMS bus park using world-class technology with benefits occurring to both partners and commuters. Being a business of over 53 years, one of our goals is to drive a transparent operation system and Treepz helps us meet this using technology.”

Treepz shares a common goal with bus partners like CMS T&M to provide the most efficient and affordable bus travel solutions in parks and across bus stops in cities in Lagos.

(L-R) CMS T&M PRO, Yusuf Issa Lanre, G.M/Secretary Adegbola Mukaila, Treepz C0-founder & VP Products & Ops Afolabi Oluseyi, CMS T&M Director Alh. Ayinla Jimoh, Treepz Co-founder & President, Johnny Enagwolor, CMS T&M Managing Director Andrew Akhigbe, Treepz CEO & Co-Founder, Onyeka Akumah, CMS T&M V.C Alh. Lasisi Gbolagade, Treepz Co-founder & VP Customer Engagement, John Shaibu, CMS T&M Director Akarume Samson & Accountant, Oshisanya Lateef

As a company, Treepz has continued to grow its impact on transforming the transportation sector with its technology currently deployed across Africa. With operations in Ghana, Uganda, and Nigeria, Treepz has introduced the Transportation Operator System to provide Bus Parks and Bus Operators with the necessary technology to digitize their services while increasing their customer base and managing their revenue.

As many transportation stakeholders look at how they move away from paper ticketing, cash-based transactions, and understanding their customer inventory, bus operators are turning to Treepz to build the technology that will allow them to reach their goals. Beyond CMS T&M, over 12 bus operators have also partnered with Treepz including GUO Transport, Libra Motors, EFEX Transport Service, ABC Transport, Anambra Executive, and a list of other intercity transporters with a combined 1,500 vehicles in their fleet.

Beyond transportation companies, Treepz continues to provide bus hiring services to schools for their school bus solutions, bus hire services to corporations for their staff bus solutions, and technology to state governments to power their state transport systems.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism

Mfonobong Inyang: We All Need To Uphold Human Rights in Nigeria

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php