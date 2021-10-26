Jise “Food Only” Delivery App set to begin Operations in Lagos

Jise, One of Nigeria’s first food-only delivery platforms has today announced that its food service app is now Live. Jise, led by 4 co-founders including Marvelous Gbenro as CEO, Tokurah Majid as VP Growth & Operations, Ibukun Olasupo as VP Customer Engagement, and Jeremy Osazuwa Agbonze, VP Technology, also announced the successful raise of $100,000 in angel funding from investors in Nigeria and Europe.

Following the covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the demand for food and groceries delivery services has increased around the world. This new normal has had consumers demanding a better food delivery service in Nigeria, Jise has seized this opportunity to provide a food delivery platform focusing on providing fast and affordable delivery services starting with Lagos.

Jise is similar to Doordash in the US or Deliveroo in Europe with its sole focus on delivering meals within 25 minutes. Jise was birthed due to the inadequacies and the problems caused by delivery partners who are multi-category focused that results in unfulfilled or late food deliveries, which then leads to disappointment that invariably threatens brand integrity of most of our local restaurants.

A solution was therefore created by building a shared logistics platform that enables restaurants to effectively deliver their meals in the fastest possible time leveraging clusters of independent delivery personnel, while simultaneously enabling growth for restaurants via a connected marketplace (integrated solution) – Jise.

The company seeks to be the game-changer (The DoorDash for Nigeria) in the food delivery sector by providing an effective food ordering and food delivery platform that handles delivery & takeout from the best local restaurants at very affordable costs to its consumers.

In the wake of starting its operation officially today, Jise has raised $100,000 in angel investment from notable investors including Backroom Capital (Nigeria), Winston Capital (Ireland), and also a few angel investors including Jonny Enagwolor, Co-Founder Treepz.

“At Winston Capital, we are always looking for the best teams to invest in and at Jise, we see it as a great opportunity to invest in a great team. We are delighted to continue to support the start-up ecosystem in Nigeria with our second investment on the continent. The Jise team led by Marvelous is building the Just Eat or Doordash of Nigeria and we are excited to be part of their journey.” Leonard Lynch investor at Winston Capital said about Jise.

With over 3 years of experience working for Techsopht providing web-related services to clients’ businesses across various countries, Marvelous Gbeenro, CEO and Co-Founder of Jise is no stranger to leading a fast-growing, solution-oriented startup. He studied at NIIT where he also met his first Co-Founder, Jeremy Osazuwa Agbonze who leads Engineering for the startup as VP, Technology.

Majid Tokurah has over 10 years of in Logistics and Technology and 4 out of those years, he was a Co-Founder and VP of Growth and Operations at WeMove. He functions in a similar capacity in Jise.

The only female co-Founder on the team is Ibukun Olasupo who has worked with some of the leading technology startups in Nigeria handling their customer engagements. Her previous engagements include IrokoTV, Konga, Farmcrowdy, and Treepz where she led Customer Engagement. At Jise, she also leads as Co-Founder and VP of Customer Engagement.

Together, these co-founders of Jise promise to improve the livelihood of its merchants, runners, and users by continuously creating a swift, seamless and affordable delivery service using its integrated solution. Jise has gone live by signing up more than 40 restaurant menus on their platform first within the Lekki Phase 1 axis of Lagos. They hope to provide meals within 25 minutes to customers in this axis then gradually expand their community-based model starting with bicycle runners across Lagos in preparation for the holiday season.

How it works:

Download the Jise food app from your preferred play store, select your favorite restaurant and choose your dish. The app would show the estimated delivery time and total cost. After confirming these details, please sit back and wait for your meal to be delivered to you by a runner. The app currently features some amazing restaurants in Lagos and will be adding more across over time.

You can register to join the platform as a merchant if you have a restaurant that makes amazing delicacies. Visit the Jise website or download the mobile application on the IOS and Google Playstore. Jise delivers anywhere across Lagos State.

For additional information on Jise or interview requests with Co-founder and CEO, Contact Marvelous Gbenro of Jise | @ [email protected]

Follow JiseHq on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.

ABOUT JISE

Jise is one of Nigeria’s first food-only delivery platforms. It was birthed due to the inadequacies and the problems caused by delivery partners who are multi-category focused that results in unfulfilled or late food deliveries, which then leads to disappointment that invariably threatens brand integrity of most of our local restaurants.

A solution was therefore created by building a shared logistics platform that enables restaurants to effectively deliver their meals in the fastest possible time leveraging clusters of independent delivery personnel, while simultaneously enabling growth for restaurants via a connected marketplace (integrated solution).

Jise has its headquarters situated in Lagos, Nigeria.

Sponsored Content