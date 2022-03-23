Connect with us

Hurray! Treepz celebrates 1Million Bookings completed across Africa

Hearty Congratulations to Rema as he joins OPPO Nigeria as their Brand Ambassador

OPPO A96 hits the Market Today and has been described as ‘A Perfect Choice’ for Smartphone Lovers | Here’s What to Expect

Pepsodent raises Awareness for World Oral Health Day Themed: ‘Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late #TalktoaDentist 

Kehinde Akintobi shares Insights on how to Find Fulfilment in One's Career | Get the Book

‘We all have a Role to Play in ending HIV’ says Keep it Safe and Sweet (KISS) Nigeria

Entries Open for 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science, Literature and Literary Criticism | Apply now

Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru gave PortHarcourt City a Spectacular Show at the 'Philomena' Live Stage Play | See Photos

Access Bank is fulfilling its Promise to bring Banking Services to more Nigerians as it Marks 100,000 Closa Agents

The new Xiaomi Series 12 is designed to redefine Flagship Category

Hurray! Treepz celebrates 1Million Bookings completed across Africa

Treepz Inc on Wednesday, March 23rd, announced that it has successfully achieved a milestone of 1 million bookings completed across the three countries it currently operates in. These bookings span across the three core services the business offers; Daily Treepz, Travel Treepz and Corporate Treepz.

Daily Treepz is the service focused on connecting riders to heroes (drivers) commuting within cities daily.

Travel Treepz is the business service that allows users search, compare and directly book travel bus tickets on our platform. This service was designed to help commuters travel and connect cities with ease.

And lastly, Corporate Treepz is the solution used to manage transporting individuals for businesses daily. This could be employees, school students or fulfillment of any private or official transportation need.


Speaking on the growth of the company, the Chief Executive Officer, Onyeka Akumah said,

“Thismilestone achievement has largely been driven by our inter-continent expansion, great business decisions and efforts of the team. It would also not have been possible without the dedicated service of our heroes, partners and the loyalty of our esteemed riders. We are very excited about our tremendous growth and progress we have made in the past 3 months, with our weekly rides increasing at a rapid rate.”

In addition to the celebrated 1 million milestone bookings , they recently won the Global Startup Awards for African Industrial Technology Company of the year.  

Going forward, Treepz will be focused on expanding into 5 additional African countries while hitting other notable milestones before the end of the year.

