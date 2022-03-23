OPPO A96 hits the Market Today and has been described as ‘A Perfect Choice’ for Smartphone Lovers | Here’s What to Expect

OPPO Nigeria will launch its latest mid-range smartphone into the country in Lagos today. The company has been making some underground preparations for the grand launch to introduce a new A Series smartphone.

The launch event is expected to attract the presence of Captains of industries, OPPO smartphone retailers, Media guests, Government officials, Artistes, Entertainment and Showbiz stars and members of the general public. The event will be hosted at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA.

Anticipation had been quite high in terms of the features offering of the new mobile device among its teeming customers. The launch however, will now serve as a perfect opportunity of putting their curiosity to bed as there would be an opportunity for them to examine the functionalities of the phone at the launch.

The latest A96 device being launched today has been described to be “A Perfect Choice” of Mid-range smartphone for all lovers of a quality and affordable luxury smartphone with large storage, battery performance, sleek design and camera technology, daily splash resistance, dust resistance and anti-scratch.

Jennifer Okorhi, OPPO Nigeria Marketing Manager while speaking about the launch said

“At OPPO Nigeria, we are all excited to be launching and showcasing the new device to our customers and critical stakeholders. We have made sure that they would have a wonderful time with us and get to use the wonderful device firsthand”.

The brand has promised that this new device will stay true to its user centric philosophy while accommodating versatility with a splash of newly upgraded tech that will set this product apart from another mid-range smartphone. So, whether you are a budding content creator, a music enthusiast or even heavy on downloading large files, this new device is the perfect choice.

