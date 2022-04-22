Classy, Affordable & Durable! Check out these Reviews from OPPO A96 Users

It has been a fantastic month for mobile phone manufacturers OPPO Nigeria. Since launching its trendy, classy and affordable A96. The company was inundated with numerous pre-orders for the device and now that the device is available in major shops across the country, customers have not stopped trooping to shops to get the device. The phone has also been one of the trendy topics discussed on social media along with the brand ambassador, Rema and the trendy A Series “Perfect” TV Commercial that is loved and praised by many who have watched it on both TV and social media –

For Emmanuel Akintayo, a young and burgeoning advertising specialist, his love for OPPO A96 is its powerful camera. He says he doesn’t joke with phones with great camera features. In fact, he was attracted to OPPO products because of its unique camera feature on their phones. With the nature of his job, he needs a phone with a great camera to take demo pictures and making short skits for his presentations. Akintayo sees OPPO A96 as a reliable partner.

Another amazing feature of the new OPPO A96 is the fact that you cannot overcharge it at night, especially when you fall asleep. OPPO A96 has optimized night charging, which allows the phone’s artificial intelligence to learn the user’s sleeping patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the night time.

Ngozi Okoro, a civil servant believes this feature will save the battery life of the phone. She also says she had lost quite a number of phones as a result of overcharging them especially at night when she is tired after working at the office all day.

Okoro also believes that OPPO is very efficient and proactive in their research and development, noting that it is the reason the features of the A96 are mind blowing. She says the A96 does fast charging which means the battery of the A96 can be fully charged in less than an hour, which means tired executives like herself run the risk of overcharging their phones at night because often times they fall asleep before the phones are fully charged. This is why she thinks the idea of having the device learn the sleeping pattern of the user at night was well thought through piece of genius.

For Kingsley Uwajeh, who is a gaming buff, storage is what he craves the most in a mobile phone. He says he plays many kinds of games, which take up a huge amount of storage in phones. The OPPO flagship mobile device comes with 8GB of RAM and RAM expansion software that can increase RAM by up to 5GB meaning a user could have up to 100,000 images, 600 videos, and 3000 applications on A96.

Uwajeh says he enjoys playing his games on A96 not just because of the of the storage but very importantly, the screen of A96 frees eyes from the stress and fatigue caused by long screen times. So, in essence, Uwajeh can spend all the time he has in the world to play his beloved games without getting tired.

“The water resistance of A96 is what attracted me to the phone“, says Efosa Omorodion. In her words;

“I lost my previous phone because my young kids cleaned the phone with water thinking they were doing me a favour. But I am happy that if A96 accidentally gets exposed water or rain, all I have to do is wipe off the water and continue using it.”

The reception of the OPPO A96 since its launch in March has been very wonderful. It has also gained the confidence of customers because, in the past, the company had introduced very reliable phone models in A92 and A93, which have made quite a significant number of customers rest assured that the new A96 would be nothing less and as they have witnessed, it is even much more.

