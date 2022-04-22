Infinix has Unveiled Liquorose as its latest Infinix Hot Series Ambassador

The Big Brother Naija season 6 star, Liquorose has been cherry-picked to lead the pack for the Infinix Hot series. The unveiling has come at the best time as the brand is about to launch its new Hot 12 device and the highly talented star is the embodiment of the Hot series features. Talk about hot, bold, trendy and fun.

According to Infinix PR and Communications manager – Kevin Olumese

“Liquorose perfectly fits the major elements of the Hot series. she’s entertaining, energetic and has a fun personality. We believe she matches the products’ personaeffortlessly and she can carry it with style and pride. This is why she has come on board as the ambassador for the Infinix Hot series”.

This statement is easy to believe because Liquorose is undoubtedly hot, bold, trendy and an entertainment queen with her multi-talented personality. She carries herself with such poise, and at the same time, you can bet on her for an absolutely fast and fun experience. It can be said to be a match made in heaven. What’s not to love anyway?

The Hot series is typically an entertainment device that users have come to admire a lot as it enables them to express their most authentic selves and stand out from the crowd. Infinix aims to strike a balance between aesthetics and performance with its smartphone design to create beautifully crafted products and more seamless user experiences in line with current trends. The Hot series would continue to bring innovative upgrades that would keep beating the awesomeness that has been meted out in its predecessors. And the latest brand ambassador for the Hot series can be trusted to dish out only the best as it unfolds, watch out for the launch of the Infinix Hot 12 coming soon.

