De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 2 is Back and Better | Here’s how to participate

De9jaspirit talent hunt comes back with a bang to thrill the audience with season two. De9jaspirit talent hunt show also known as DTH show makes it easier for the world to see one’s ability and capability, it is indeed a doorway for one to express his God-given Talent. DTH understands that individuals were created with diverse talents and are hungry to put them out, that’s why this show is not restricted to any set of individuals.

DTH provides an avenue for every talented person to show their talent to the world. Season one which took place at Cultural Centre, Calabar, Cross River state in 2021 hosted diversities of talents ranging from contortions, Magic, Singing, Dance, Comedy, Skit, Spray painting, Freestyle, Acting, Rap, many more and is ready to host even more and the experiences were thrilling to the viewers.

Having shown the capacity vehemently to support and Showcase Talented individuals in its last season. Season one got a whooping 15,000 registrations Nationwide from different talented persons who had the vision to show the world the ecstasy and beauty behind expressing their talent. With the Algorithm of Applicant and audits the brand was applauded for reaching a global standard in its first Ever season. Through the thought battle of selecting a winner of its first-ever season filled with Talents to Marveled and wow one.

The first season ended with Constance Olatunde, through the category of singing who had expressed her outstanding voice in the ethics of the Musical world (she was an amazing singer) winning a sum of 10,000,000 Naira cash Prize.

These great opportunities have been made available for every talented person to grab and stand the chance of winning the prize for this year, the hunger to be seen can be quenched, fulfilling those dreams and living up to full potential has been made possible through this show.

De9jaspirit season two would be graced with amiable Judges inclusive of Liquorose who is A BB9ja 2021 First runner up (shine ya eye) season 6, Judges for DTH season two are, Liquorose, Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, Dr. Sid. They will spearhead the De9jaspirit talent hunt as judges. Roseline Omokhoa Afije officially known as Liquorose, the 1st runner up BBnaija season 6 tagged “shineyaeyes” is a woman of many talents built into skills.

Being a Creative dance-craft lady, Entertainer, Model and Video Vixen. She has been deemed fit by the De9jaspirit talent hunt to lead you to the limelight.

Iniobong Edo Ekim is a renowned Nigerian actress and filmmaker and also one of the amazing judges from 2021 who has taken up the mantle again to be a Judge in season two.

Having gotten a satisfying and fulfilling feeling from season one thinks it’s going to be a refreshing experience yet again. She has been a judge for various entertainment events so she definitely delivers.

Actor Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, commonly known by his stage name IK Ogbonna is a super talented TV and film actor. He doubles up as a director, model and TV personality. De9jaspirit talent hunt season one was exciting for him seeing his face all lit up in the video clips, he is coming back to bring out the best in you.

Also featuring is Sidney Onoriode Esiri best known by his stage name Dr Sid is a singer, Songwriter, Recording artiste, Stage performer, Dentist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. He has earned numerous awards, fame and recognition across the continent. De9jaspirit talent hunt is delighted to have him on this show as a Judge. He was an awesome judge in 2021 and he is back to do more.

DTH carefully selected this extraordinary judge who has shown so much interest in supporting young talented individuals and would lead outstanding talents to the road of our cash prizes simultaneously. De9jaspirit talent hunt Season one was anchored by Stephanie Ade Coker, a Nigerian on-air personality for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV.

This year De9jaspirit talent hunt will be anchored by Adams Ibrahim Adebola otherwise known as V.J Adams, a Nigerian video Jockey, Television presenter, Entrepreneur, Musician, and Executive producer.

There are prizes to be won in DTH season two. The winner goes home with 7,000,000 Naira and gets to visit Dubai and Kenya on a 5 days trip. The 1st runner up goes home with 3 million Naira and the 2nd runner up goes home with 2 million Naira.

Are you talented or have a talented friend?

Tell them about this event. Winners from the previous season are doing great and the 2022 winner can do even greater.

Follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and their website

De9Jaspirit Talent Hunt – Expressing the true 9ja Spirit

Sponsored Content