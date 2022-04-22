Promotions
Catch Telemundo’s New Series ‘The Scent of Passion’ Every Night on DSTV| Read Synopsis
The Scent of Passion tells the story of Teresa ‘Gaviota’ Suarez (Laura Londono), a hard-working lively youngcoffee farmer, born and raised in Colombia. Every year, she and her mother go to the Hacienda Casablanca to pick coffee from the harvest. The owner of the Hacienda, Octavio Vallejo (Luis Eduardo Motoa) promises her a hectare of land to grow her own coffee after she saves him from almost being kidnapped. This exciting telenovela summarises an impossible love story between two lovers from different worlds.
Here are five reasons why you must not miss the drama on DStv Channel 118 every day at 9PM WAT.
1. Love twists like you have not seen before: Not to spill the (coffee) beans, but The Scent of Passion has an impossible love triangle that you sure don’t want to miss. Sebastian Vallejo (William Levy), the son of the rich and wealthy Octavio Vallejo, living abroad in the United States, comes back home after the death of his father to assume the responsibilities of the family. Soon he meets Gaviota and an attraction is born.
The love that brews between Gaviota and Sebastian is threatened by an ex from his past, Lucia (Carmen Villalobos), who is bent on destroying everything between them and getting back together with Sebastian for her own selfish reasons.
2. A dramatic and malicious family: Toxic family gets a new definition in this drama series. Sebastian’s family are more concerned in schemes than progress. The wicked and malicious scheming of Sebastian’s brother, Ivan, and Sebastian’s ex, Lucia, is not only what keeps Sebastian and Gaviota apart. They also come from opposite worlds and must contend with everyone and everything that keeps them apart.
