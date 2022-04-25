Yummy Deals all Week! Enjoy Cold Stone’s Amazing Offers just for You

It’s the last week in April! Cold Stone Creamery has made this month extra special for indulgence lovers with its newest Sweet Pineapple Cream & Coconut Custard Cream flavors and back-to-back affordable deals.

Take advantage of Cold Stone’s Runaway deal all day every day for the rest of the month. Enjoy delicious ice cream and get value for your money for as low as N1,200 only. You don’t want to miss this affordable yummy deal.

The Love it deal is still ongoing – You get 2 Love it cups of delicious ice cream for N3,000 only and also get to taste any of the new Sweet Pineapple Cream or Coconut Custard Cream flavors.

Anticipate and save the date for the last Buy One Get One Free deal on all plain flavors on the 27th of April where you get 2 Love it cups of delicious ice cream for the price of 1.

Visit any of the Cold Stone stores near you or Order via www.coldstonecreamery.ng to partake in any of this creamy goodness served from the home of ultimate ice cream indulgence for free delivery.

Indulge today!

