Hearty Congratulations to Rema as he joins OPPO Nigeria as their Brand Ambassador

Published

1 hour ago

 on

OPPO Nigeria, one of the leading smart mobile device brands has today unveiled Rema, one of Nigeria’s biggest musical exports as its A Series Brand Ambassador.  

Divine Ikubor known professionally as Rema, responsible for hit singles such as Calm Down, Dumebi, Bounce, Ginger Me, Iron Man and a host of other afro beat inspired songs has caught the attention of not just Nigerians but also an appreciable number of international audience was officially unveiled today as its first A Series Brand Ambassador.

Speaking to his fans about the new partnership with OPPO Nigeria, Rema said that he had made A Perfect Choice, expressing that OPPO being an innovative and 4th global smartphone company is the right fit for him.

“This is the beginning of an exciting journey as the OPPO Nigeria brand aligns with my values as a person. They are committed to innovating technology for humankind and producing premium yet affordable devices that everyone can enjoy, a move that resonates with my desire to produce quality musical experiences for everyone”, he added.

Speaking at the unveiling, Jennifer Okorhi, OPPO Nigeria Marketing Manager said that Rema’s inspirational career with a unique sound that all have come to love has proven his tenacity and can do spirit – attributes the brand would love to permeate through their customers. 

“The brand’s choice to work with Rema was effortless owing to the fact that he represents many of our customers who are daring enough to chase their dreams. Just like Rema, we are constantly striving for perfection and now we can confidently say that we have the perfect choice for affordable luxury in the A96. We are indeed thrilled to have such an inspirational young man join team OPPO. She added. 

OPPO Nigeria has been on the vanguard of introducing affordable but premium mobile devices in Nigeria. Their latest entrant into the Nigerian market A96 is regarded as the fastest charging device with its signature SUPERVOOC charge, strong battery, large storage and durable benefits like antiscratch, daily water splash resistance and dust resistance.

A96 is the only device with these qualities within its category and will be officially unveiled today by the brand at the official launch event.

