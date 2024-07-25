Good Mama Detergent Thrills Nigerians with Open Market Fashion Show

Good Mama, one of Nigeria’s leading detergent brands manufactured by Eko Supreme Resources Nigeria, recently hosted the first of its kind “Naija Queen Open Market Fashion Show” across markets in Nigeria. It rewarded customers with over 10 million Naira worth of prizes.

The market activity, which showcased the brand’s commitment to both cleanliness and style, took place from Monday, July 8th until July 19th, 2024, occurring in key markets across Nigeria, including Igando, Oke-Arin, Sabo Ikorodu, Tradefair, Mushin, and Ikotun Markets (Lagos), Baboko Market (Ilorin), Bodija and Agebeni Market (Ibadan), and Sagamu Market (Ogun).

The fashion show, hosted by popular influencer, Folagade Banks, transformed ordinary marketplaces into runways of creativity and glamour. Contestants competed in various categories, of which were; Best Dressed, Best Head-tie Style, and the coveted Slay Mama and Slay Queen titles.

The event celebrated Nigerian fashion and highlighted Good Mama’s improved formula, featuring a long-lasting fragrance, gentle care for hands, active foaming power, and superior colour protection.

Ramat Haruna, Brand Manager for Good Mama, stated, “This tour is our way of appreciating and inspiring our core customers – courageous women who balance their aspirations with family responsibilities. We believe that strength comes from within every Nigerian woman. The Naija Queen Open Market Fashion Show allows us to celebrate these women, creating a fun and engaging atmosphere, introducing our enhanced product, and rewarding loyalty while recruiting new customers. We want to show that with Good Mama, you can have powerful cleaning at an affordable price, without compromising on quality or your dreams.”

Participants and spectators alike were excited by the fusion of fashion and functionality. One winner noted,

“This event has shown how Good Mama makes laundry easier and more enjoyable. It’s not just about cleaning; it’s about taking care of your clothes easily.”

As the tour concluded, it was clear that Good Mama had demonstrated excellence beyond just laundry care, reinforcing its dedication to Nigerian customers. With its blend of quality, affordability, and now a touch of elegance, Good Mama has raised the bar in the detergent market.

The brand has successfully positioned itself as more than a mere cleaning agent – it is now a lifestyle choice that appeals to fashion-conscious and savvy Nigerian shoppers alike.

The success of this campaign marks a new chapter for Good Mama, emphasizing its position as a trusted household name that understands and celebrates the vibrant spirit of Nigerian communities.

Good Mama launched in 2009 in Nigeria. Over the years, it has earned the trust of Nigerian consumers and is now one of the country’s leading detergent brands. It was launched in Nigeria to provide an effective powder detergent at pocket-friendly prices.

