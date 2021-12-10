Connect with us

Advertisement

Promotions

Don't Miss Out on the #AvonBaby2021 Photo Contest: Twin-up with your baby and win exciting prizes | See Details

Promotions

Eventecture Nigeria Welcomes Other New Subsidiaries and goes Global

Promotions

Here is how Davido and ALAT’s Partnership Can help Your #CouplesGoals

Promotions

#TECNOXELCA: Young Filmmakers Rewarded at the TECNO Camon 18 Short Film Awards

Promotions

Tecno Announces BBNaija Season 6 Winner WhiteMoney as Camon18 Ambassador

Promotions

From Exciting Recipes, to Revealing Celeb stories, to Unusual Praise, Check out the Top shows on GOtv this weekend

Promotions

Leadway Assurance Launches State-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Development Center in FUTA to Champion Youth Entrepreneurship

Promotions

Reasons why 70% of Women are going to Leave their Jobs in the Next 6 months

Events Promotions

Hayat Kimya Nigeria gave Funke Akindele-Bello and Mo’Mums a Tour of its Facility in Ogun State

Promotions

2Sure makes a Disruptive Entry with the ‘No Be Wash’ Campaign! Introducing 2Sure Dishwashing Liquid

Promotions

Don’t Miss Out on the #AvonBaby2021 Photo Contest: Twin-up with your baby and win exciting prizes | See Details

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Leading health management organisation, Avon HMO is back with its annual celebration of maternal and infant health, and it is bigger and more exciting than it’s ever been in the past four years.

From December 4th-7th, parents are encouraged to celebrate their babies on social media and stand the chance to win exclusive professional photoshoots, exquisite baby hampers, amazing cash prizes, premium pampering sessions and other daily and weekly rewards in the company’s #AvonBaby2021 contest.

Last year, parents were asked to post their babies as fashion models and this year’s task takes the excitement further. For the #AvonBaby2021 contest, the task is for parents to twin-up with their babies and rock the same outfits in the best way possible.

So, if you have a baby between 3 months to 3 years old, and you love playing dress-up with them, it’s time to get in on the action.

To Participate:

  1. Follow @avonhmo on Facebook and Instagram
  2. Upload a picture of you glammed up in a similar outfit with your baby.
  3. As you upload, include a cute or witty caption with #AvonBaby2021 so your photo can be reposted. If you have an Avon ID, include it as well.
  4. Invite your friends to follow @avonhmo and like your reposted entry.

Terms and Conditions

  1. The baby must be between 3 months and 3 years and the photo must include the mom or dad.
  2. Winners will be determined based on the following:
  • Quality of the photograph
  • Level of wittiness/creativity of caption
  • Membership of child & parent on any Avon HMO plan
  • Number of likes and engagement from Avon HMO’s followership
  1. Photographs that have been used in other competitions will not be considered valid entries.

That’s all! So, hurry, follow @avonhmo on Instagram and Facebook, get prepped with your baby model and you could be one of the lucky winners in the #AvonBaby2021 contest.

Good luck.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child
css.php