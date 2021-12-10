Don’t Miss Out on the #AvonBaby2021 Photo Contest: Twin-up with your baby and win exciting prizes | See Details

Leading health management organisation, Avon HMO is back with its annual celebration of maternal and infant health, and it is bigger and more exciting than it’s ever been in the past four years.

From December 4th-7th, parents are encouraged to celebrate their babies on social media and stand the chance to win exclusive professional photoshoots, exquisite baby hampers, amazing cash prizes, premium pampering sessions and other daily and weekly rewards in the company’s #AvonBaby2021 contest.

Last year, parents were asked to post their babies as fashion models and this year’s task takes the excitement further. For the #AvonBaby2021 contest, the task is for parents to twin-up with their babies and rock the same outfits in the best way possible.

So, if you have a baby between 3 months to 3 years old, and you love playing dress-up with them, it’s time to get in on the action.

To Participate:

Follow @avonhmo on Facebook and Instagram Upload a picture of you glammed up in a similar outfit with your baby. As you upload, include a cute or witty caption with #AvonBaby2021 so your photo can be reposted. If you have an Avon ID, include it as well. Invite your friends to follow @avonhmo and like your reposted entry.

Terms and Conditions

The baby must be between 3 months and 3 years and the photo must include the mom or dad. Winners will be determined based on the following:

Quality of the photograph

Level of wittiness/creativity of caption

Membership of child & parent on any Avon HMO plan

Number of likes and engagement from Avon HMO’s followership

Photographs that have been used in other competitions will not be considered valid entries.

That’s all! So, hurry, follow @avonhmo on Instagram and Facebook, get prepped with your baby model and you could be one of the lucky winners in the #AvonBaby2021 contest.

Good luck.

Sponsored Content