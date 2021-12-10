Eventecture Nigeria Welcomes Other New Subsidiaries and goes Global

After a decade and a year of uncompromising quality and eliciting happiness in clients through unconstrained imagination and precise delivery of projects in the Events and set production space, uber-creative design and build firm, Eventecture forays into even more business territories.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of The Eventecture Group, Akin Olatunji-Daniel made this announcement at the Group’s 11th-anniversary celebration in November. Olatunji-Daniel stated that the company was making some local and international additions to its group portfolio, in line with its long term growth and diversification strategy.

According to him, Eventecture Nigeria would now comprise Eventecture, Atlantis by Eventecture, Custom Walls Ng, Three 6 Zero Experiential while on the international scene, the Eventecture USA would comprise Bullritos and Asset Connect.

Elaborating on the expansion, Olatunji-Daniel explained that while Atlantis by Eventecture offers world-class event technology for production, Custom Walls NG is a creative décor brand focused on the production of customized wallpapers, and offering bespoke, on- the- spot, wall décor designs to suit a variety of purposes, spaces and expressions, moods and brand requirements targeted at individuals and corporate clients. He added that “Three 6 Zero Experiential is an experiential event production and management company to serve corporate clients’ long-standing demands”.

On the international scene – under the Eventecture USA, the co-founders have announced Asset Connect, a Property Acquisition & Management Company as one of the companies under the Eventecture USA Group as well as their recently acquired franchise, Bullritos, a Tex-Mex restaurant located in Houston, Texas. The Franchise is renowned for delivering popular Mexican American meals made out of fresh ingredients, delivering enormous portions with fast friendly service, a wonderful atmosphere at a fair price.

Speaking on the reason for the expansion, Toyin Olatunji-Daniel, Executive Director & Co-founder of The Eventecture Group maintained that it was a case of opportunity meets preparedness.

Whenever we see a challenge, we understand that not only are possibilities lurking around, but we can also make sustainable, positive impact if we steady our gaze and stay focused. Toyin Olatunji-Daniel adds.

The Eventecture Group co-founders expressed a resolve to deliver on their promise of constantly creating happiness through quality service powered by imagination, precision and distinction.

For projects and enquiries, send an email to any of the following:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sponsored Content