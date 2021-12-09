Here is how Davido and ALAT’s Partnership Can help Your #CouplesGoals

Connect with us

By Adejoke Folayan

Published

7 mins ago

 on

L-R: Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Olusegun Adeniyi; Nigerian Music Superstar and ALAT’s New Brand Ambassador, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke; Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola; Head of Operations, Wema Bank, Tajudeen Bakare, at the ALATxDavido after-party following the unveiling of ALAT’s new brand ambassador at the Wings Complex, VI, Lagos, on Friday, December 3, 2021.

We don’t know if it was love at first sight or 600th sight, but the beginning of the relationship between Davido and ALAT by Wema came as a surprise to everyone. One tweet here, ₦250 million there, and a bank account here was the flirtation needed. But the eventual marriage/brand ambassadorship announcement was like the end of every single rom-com movie, the guy gets the girl and they run away together in the sunset.

With one of the biggest partnerships that rival even that of Jay-Z and Beyonce, these are some ways brought to you by ALAT, on ALAT and Davido’s marriage that can inspire your relationship.

  1. Be loud and proud: Davido was not afraid to show off his love for ALAT. We thought he was showing off his credit alerts, but he was secretly showing us the newest love of life. There was no ‘I want us to be private’.
  2. Be willing to go all out: After the 200 million naira challenge, some top executives from ALAT paid OBO a visit to Dubai. If your partner cannot travel to another country just to visit you, then forget your relationship.
  3. Announce and let your enemies be peppered: Every single stage of this relationship was public and contrary to popular myth, it did not end in tears.
  4. Be a generous giver: Wema Bank gave David one million naira and a brand ambassadorship, OBO donated 250 million naira to orphanages across Nigeria. Avoid stingy lovers so you can flex on everyone.
  5. Don’t be afraid to make your announcement very big and grand: If Wema Bank can shut down the entire Lagos for Davido and even your favourite celebrity was trying to secure a spot at the exclusive cocktail event, your partner can buy you a million naira ring for a marriage proposal.

Sponsored Content

