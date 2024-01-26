Connect with us

Avon HMO Awards #AVONBABY2023 Winners: Celebrating Maternal & Infant Health

Revolutionising Healthcare Excellence: Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Unveils a State-Of-The-Art Facility in Nigeria

Wale Ajisebutu's 21st Century Technologies Brings 'American Corner' to Lagos.

Epic Beats, Football Feats: Get Ready for the TECNO SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Tems Will Receive the 'Breakthrough Award' at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

She Leads Africa Launches 2-Year Initiative to Empower Nigerian Women: SLA Level Up Program

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Sip and Celebrate: Smirnoff's Unforgettable Moments at the December 2023 Lagos Music Festivals

L-R: Chief Executive Officer Avon Healthcare, Adesimbo Bello-Ukiri; Parents of the Avon Baby 2023 Photo Contest winner, Oluwatosin and Oluwatosin Ajayi with their baby, Ajayi Ririoluwa Judith at the prize giving ceremony which held at the company’s headquarters in Lagos

Avon Healthcare, a leading health maintenance organisation, reaffirmed its dedication to maternal and child health through the recent prize-giving ceremony for its annual baby photo contest, #AvonBaby2023. Now in its fifth year, the competition is said to serve as a dual-purpose initiative of fostering awareness about infant health and promoting the special bond between parents and their babies, all while recognising outstanding participants.

Hosted on the company’s social media platforms, the contest encouraged parents to share culturally inspired pictures of their babies. The contest is said to have reached over five million users within three weeks and garnered widespread acclaim on social media. As the event concluded, participants expressed gratitude for the initiative and praised its fairness and transparency.

Oluwatosin Ajayi, mother of Ririoluwa Ajayi, the first-prize winner, expressed her excitement and appreciation, stating,

We are excited and thankful. Winning a cash prize in this challenging economy is an amazing feeling. My sincere appreciation goes to the Avon HMO team for this initiative and for ensuring that the competition was fair and transparent.

Damilola Ekujumi, the mother of the first runner-up, Oluwafirebomi, was said to have echoed similar sentiments, describing the win as a pleasant surprise despite her late entry.

We came in second, and it’s amazing. We weren’t expecting anything because it took a while before I decided to participate, but it was worth it, she said.

Adesimbo Ukiri, the CEO of Avon HMO, emphasised the increased participation in this year’s contest as a testament to the brand’s growth and relevance in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Reflecting on the journey of the Avon Baby campaign, Ukiri noted,

It’s amazing to see how this competition has grown over the past five years. When we launched the Avon Baby campaign, we weren’t sure of what to expect. However, its performance encouraged us to make it an annual contest, and subsequent editions have succeeded exponentially. For us, this competition is one of our main platforms for expressing our commitment to mothers and babies. At Avon HMO, maternal and infant health are key focus areas, and all our family plans provide cover for antenatal services, delivery, and immunisations.

Licenced in 2012, Avon Healthcare. (Avon HMO) is a leading health management organisation providing healthcare plans and other healthcare services to all Nigerians—individuals, families, groups, companies, and communities.

Subscribers of the Avon HMO health plan can access preventive and wellness initiatives to help ensure they attain and remain in optimal health. In cases of illness, accident, or a diagnosed health condition, Avon HMO promises to step in to coordinate their care and pay the bills, ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services that will enable you to get better.

Avon HMO is a part of the Heirs Holdings Group, an African proprietary investment company driving Africa’s development through long-term investments in key sectors.

