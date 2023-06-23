Avon HMO Introduces Critical Care Top-Up Plans for Life-Threatening Health Emergencies

Connect with us

(L-R) Adesimbo Ukiri, the MD/CEO of Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), and Tony Elumelu, CFR, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, during the launch of Avon HMO’s new range of critical care top-up health plans in Lagos.

In a bid to ensure that people have access to medical coverage for critical illnesses and life-threatening health emergencies, hitherto mostly uncovered by existing HMO plans, Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO) has announced the introduction of a new range of health plans: “Critical Care Top-Up Plans.” This announcement was made at the company’s product launch event, which was held at their headquarters in Lagos.

What Avon HMO’s critical care top-up plans are designed to address

According to Adesimbo Ukiri, the MD/CEO of Avon HMO and Healthcare Sector Head of Heirs Holdings, the new Critical Care Top-up health plans—Avon A.C.E. Global, Avon Revive, Avon Secure, and Avon Secure Lite—are designed to provide people with extra protection from severe or terminal illnesses at affordable premiums.

“These health plans have been designed to cater to a wide range of people at various income levels by providing them with increased coverage for hospitalization, treatment and required rehabilitation in the event of critical, acute, and life-threatening health conditions and emergencies. Their benefits include coverage for all consultations, necessary investigations, medications and other treatments necessary for conditions such as cancer, renal failure, heart attack, stroke etc.

For many Nigerians, having a plan from this range can be the difference between life and death, especially as they would not have to resort to crowdfunding on social media to pay hefty medical bills.”

The critical care top-up plans also provide support services such as care coordination across reputable hospitals nationwide, case management by experienced medical professionals, and post-treatment rehabilitation.

(L-R) Dr. Adeyinka Adeyemi, Group Head of Medical Services, Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO); Adesimbo Ukiri, MD/CEO of Avon HMO and Healthcare Sector Head of Heirs Holdings; Atinuke Kolade, Group Head of Retention and Growth; and Osakpamwan Imasogie, Group Head of Operations, during the launch of Avon HMO’s new range of critical care top-up health plans in Lagos.

What makes the new health plans unique?

Speaking further, Adesimbo mentioned that the critical care top-up plans are incredibly versatile because they offer Nigerians a wide range of options and advantages, even if they are already subscribed to state, federal, or private health insurance plans.

“For people on health plans with coverage limits that barely cover serious illnesses and acute conditions, our critical care top-up plans are a valuable addition. They are also perfect for people who claim to never fall ill but still want the peace of mind that comes with having a health plan that adequately covers sudden and critical health emergencies.”

With these new health plans, Avon HMO further cements its position as one of the industry leaders and a company of many firsts. It was the first HMO in Nigeria to provide health plans for the retail market segment, catering to individuals, couples, and families that did not belong to any corporate organization. Avon HMO was also the first to launch online health plan subscriptions, offering Nigerians the opportunity to subscribe to and pay for health plans on their phones and other mobile devices.

For Adesimbo, the new plans are yet another demonstration of Avon HMO’s commitment to empowering people to live healthier, fuller lives by providing them with access to healthcare services when needed, without the financial burden becoming a life-threatening obstacle.

Why stakeholders are excited about it

While lauding Avon HMO, Femi Akingbade, the General Manager of the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority for the Lagos Region, also underscored the need for all HMOs in the country to help deepen medical coverage in the country.

He disclosed,

“Everybody in the country should have a basic minimum plan. Private HMOs are now supposed to sell a top-up to that plan. Avon is being proactive and that is what we want. We want the private HMOs to be in the business of top-ups. What is missing in the basic minimum package is what the HMOs should concentrate on selling. I congratulate Avon Healthcare for taking a bold step as the first company to go beyond the basic minimum package which is defined in the National Health Act and launch the supplementary and complementary top-ups.”

For more information, visit their website

You can also find them on Instagram: @avonhmo, Twitter: @AVONHMO, and Facebook: @AVONHMO.

Contact their center at 0700 277 9800.

