Highly placed personalities are involved in Badoo Activities – OPC

Gani Adams, the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has said that highly place individuals in the society are members of the Badoo cult, Punch reports.

According to him, they put out vacancies for employment opportunities, and give applicants N250,000 for empowerment.

He also claimed the handkerchiefs containing the grounded body parts are bought for between N500k and N1.5m.

“From our findings, there are reports that the Badoo group have been terrorizing Ikorodu and its environs for the past two years. They have been killing people for rituals and some prominent Nigerians are allegedly behind this criminal act. From our findings, the Badoo boys don’t use guns or machetes. They use big grinding stones or pestles to kill their victims in the wee hours of the night. So it is sad, but now the police are investigating and we are supporting them with information and strategies to ensure that Ikorodu remains safe for residents. For about two and half years, our coordinators in Ijede have been giving us a lot of information about Badoo. We realised that some highly-placed personalities were involved. They use vacancy adverts, among others, to lure would-be Badoo members and they put up some (telephone) numbers. When you call the numbers, they will call you to come to their office and they will give you money for empowerment, like N250,000. From what we have gathered, they normally buy the (bloodstained) handkerchiefs for N500,000, N1m or N1.5m. A common man cannot afford that money. It is being organised by some prominent people. The Lagos State Government plays partisan politics with the lives and property of people whereas the first duty of government, whether federal, state or local, is to make sure the lives of the citizenry are protected,” Adams said.

The Lagos State Police Command had issued a press release advising residents to always carry with them a valid form of identification, so as not to be mistaken for members of the cult.