“I am so proud of you both” – Ivanka Trump to Chibok Girls who Escaped Boko Haram

U.S. president Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka sent a lovely message to Joy Bishara, 20, and Lydia Pogu, 19 who escaped from the hands of Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, via Facebook.

Bishara and Pogu escaped the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014 by jumping off the truck while being transported from their school where almost 300 of them were abducted.

Ivanka congratulated the girls, who recently graduated from high school, for having the courage to share their story with the world.

The girls met with President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka last month when they visited the White House.

Ivanka wrote:

Honored to have welcomed Joy and Lydia, two incredible young women from Chibok, Nigeria to the White House last week. They shared with me their remarkable journey in overcoming tremendous adversity, and I am in awe of their courage and heart. I look forward to watching them flourish as they begin a new chapter at Southeastern University this fall. Joy and Lydia, I am so proud of you both! Thank you for inspiring us with your story.

In a letter the girls read to the president, they said:

“Three years ago, we and many of our fellow students were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists. Our boarding school was burned to the ground. We were lucky. We escaped. But even after our escape, we lived in fear that the Boko Haram would return. We could not sleep in our own beds for fear that they would come back and find us. At night, we slept in the bush. Finally, we came to America, where we could finish our high-school education in safety.”

Photo Credit: Facebook – Ivanka Trump