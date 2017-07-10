Nigerian Author Nnedi Okorafor’s “Who Fears Death” made into TV Series by HBO

This is exciting news!

Nigerian author Nnedi Okorafor has had her novel “Who Fears Death” optioned by HBO, and is in early development as a TV series.

The author made the announcement on Twitter and George RR Martin, author of “Game of Thrones,” is set to be the executive producer of the show.

My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/POF7Dj2hWP — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) July 10, 2017

