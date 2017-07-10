BellaNaija

Nigerian Author Nnedi Okorafor’s “Who Fears Death” made into TV Series by HBO

This is exciting news!

Nigerian author  Nnedi Okorafor has had her novel “Who Fears Death” optioned by HBO, and is in early development as a TV series.

The author made the announcement on Twitter and George RR Martin, author of “Game of Thrones,” is set to be the executive producer of the show.

