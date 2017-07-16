Stay Connected and Get Rewarded with Exciting Benefits from DStv

There’s a little something extra for you if you’ve been active on DStv since 10th June, 2017 and remain connected non-stop, until 10th September. DStv is saying thanks to all loyal customers with these exciting benefits:

– DStv Premium customers who remain connected throughout this time period will get an unbelievable discount on the new DStv Explora 2. Even the best TV can get better.

– DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers will enjoy the biggest football leagues, as well as golf, grand slam tennis and grand prix action on SuperSport 1 and SuperSport 2 – all from our DStv Premium package. A whole one month of unmissable sporting moment on us!

– DStv Family and Access customers will get to watch live matches of the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and AFCON from SuperSport 3 and SuperSport 7– all from our DStv Compact package.

So stay connected and get rewarded. Enjoy unbelievable sporting benefits or big discount on the DStv Explora 2 with DStv Thanks.

Visit www.dstv.com for more information.

Ts & Cs apply.

