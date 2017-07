The highly anticipated African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) is currently happening Eko Hotel, Victoria Island.

Nollywood stars Stephanie Linus, Bimbo Akintola, Somkele Idhalama, Iyabo Ojo, Daniel K. Daniel, Dayo Amusa, Beverly Naya and so much more have been spotted at the prestigious event which is being hosted by Nse Ikpe-Etim.

See first photos below