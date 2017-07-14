BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Video: Sound Sultan feat. DJ Jimmy Jatt & Blackah – Feel Good

14.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Naija Ninja Sound Sultan teams up with veteran DJ Jimmy Jatt and Blackah to deliver this new music video titled “Feel Good“.

Hit Play below!

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , Filed Under: Music

css.php
MENU BellaNaija