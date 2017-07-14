Has Yul Edochie entered the Anambra Governorship race?

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked rumours that he is running for Governor of Anambra State after he shared a photo on Instagram.

The actor shared a poster featuring a photo of himself with the caption:

My name is Yul Edochie. And I’m running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017. #TheLastBusStop

He shared the same photo a second time, this time with the caption:

We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first.

The older ones have failed us for too long…

They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!

See the posts below:

My name is Yul Edochie. And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017. #TheLastBusStop A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first. The older ones have failed us for too long… They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!! A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – yuledochie