BN Living Sweet Spot: Osas Ajibade & Daughter in a Sing off!

03.08.2017 at By 19 Comments

This video of Osas Ajibade and her daughter in a sing off make our hearts smile to the max! You’d have to watch it to fully understand but to us, Azariah won hands down!

19 Comments on BN Living Sweet Spot: Osas Ajibade & Daughter in a Sing off!
  • Beht why August 3, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Lmao!!! Super cute.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • hadiza August 4, 2017 at 6:04 am

    This one who threw her career away cos of marriage. Mscheeeew. 😒😒😒 I hope it lasts.

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • ec August 4, 2017 at 7:22 am

      TF is your problem Hadiza?

      Have several seats please.

      Love this! 92
    • MaryX August 4, 2017 at 8:15 am

      Child of anger! May healing fall on you.

      Love this! 155
    • Wunmi August 4, 2017 at 10:19 am

      Sho ro niyen? Sense fall on you
      Silly!

      Love this! 41
    • abby August 4, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Hadiza you and the 3 morons that liked your simpleminded comment are nothing but a bunch of daft,dippy,dotty,brainless,bubble-headed idiots! what have you achieved with your own life? How BN even approved your comment is beyond me..

      Love this! 45
    • King Bae August 4, 2017 at 1:42 pm

      @hadiza – Wow i can’t believe you actually typed that. SMH!

      Love this! 27
    • person August 4, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      Are you normal? sense fall on you

      Love this! 13
    • seriously August 5, 2017 at 6:54 am

      She actually didn’t throw away her career. She’s still acting and represents brands. Marriage and motherhood is no joke, it takes a lot of your time. Shout out to women holding it down career, motherhood and wifey.

      Love this! 16
    • Miss Fine August 7, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      What kind of stupid comment is that. If you are unhappy with your life Pray!!!

      Love this! 2
  • Cozygal August 4, 2017 at 10:27 am

    She threw her career away? How? When? And if she did, why so bitter? Isn’t it her career and her life?

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Cozygal August 4, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Meanwhile 😍😍😍😍😍 the video, and its actors are cute for days

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Kiara August 4, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Just can’t help but comment, this is so so so cute. See me laughing.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Moniker August 4, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    This is lovely…
    Omo Jo baba’e

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • NIina August 4, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Cutie!!!!!!! I love!!!!!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Single girl August 4, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Lovely….

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Smh Smh August 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Omg osas voice. Lawd have mercy. She hits the high pitch.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • seriously August 5, 2017 at 6:56 am

    Awww, that was too adorable and hilarious. She tries to copy mommy. Osas actually didn’t throw away her career. She’s still acting and does represent a lot of brands. Marriage and motherhood is no joke. Shout out to all the women out there holding down career wise, motherhood and wifey.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Hotchick August 12, 2017 at 6:38 am

    😩😩😂😂😂😂😂 @ wumni and person. Chai!!! ” sense fall on you.” I can’t get over this phrase.

    Love this! 0 Reply
