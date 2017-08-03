BN Living Sweet Spot: Osas Ajibade & Daughter in a Sing off!

This video of Osas Ajibade and her daughter in a sing off make our hearts smile to the max! You’d have to watch it to fully understand but to us, Azariah won hands down!
😂😍🎤 I love my baby soooooo much 🎤🎼😂 #Singer #talent #blessed @azariahajibade #GodisGreat see your princess @gbenroajibade 😜
A post shared by Osas Ighodaro Ajibade (@officialosas) on
Lmao!!! Super cute.
This one who threw her career away cos of marriage. Mscheeeew. 😒😒😒 I hope it lasts.
TF is your problem Hadiza?
Have several seats please.
Child of anger! May healing fall on you.
Sho ro niyen? Sense fall on you
Silly!
Hadiza you and the 3 morons that liked your simpleminded comment are nothing but a bunch of daft,dippy,dotty,brainless,bubble-headed idiots! what have you achieved with your own life? How BN even approved your comment is beyond me..
@hadiza – Wow i can’t believe you actually typed that. SMH!
Are you normal? sense fall on you
She actually didn’t throw away her career. She’s still acting and represents brands. Marriage and motherhood is no joke, it takes a lot of your time. Shout out to women holding it down career, motherhood and wifey.
What kind of stupid comment is that. If you are unhappy with your life Pray!!!
She threw her career away? How? When? And if she did, why so bitter? Isn’t it her career and her life?
Meanwhile 😍😍😍😍😍 the video, and its actors are cute for days
Just can’t help but comment, this is so so so cute. See me laughing.
This is lovely…
Omo Jo baba’e
Cutie!!!!!!! I love!!!!!!
Lovely….
Omg osas voice. Lawd have mercy. She hits the high pitch.
Awww, that was too adorable and hilarious. She tries to copy mommy. Osas actually didn’t throw away her career. She’s still acting and does represent a lot of brands. Marriage and motherhood is no joke. Shout out to all the women out there holding down career wise, motherhood and wifey.
😩😩😂😂😂😂😂 @ wumni and person. Chai!!! ” sense fall on you.” I can’t get over this phrase.