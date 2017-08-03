BN Living Sweet Spot: Osas Ajibade & Daughter in a Sing off!

This video of Osas Ajibade and her daughter in a sing off make our hearts smile to the max! You’d have to watch it to fully understand but to us, Azariah won hands down!

Watch

😂😍🎤 I love my baby soooooo much 🎤🎼😂 #Singer #talent #blessed @azariahajibade #GodisGreat see your princess @gbenroajibade 😜 A post shared by Osas Ighodaro Ajibade (@officialosas) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT