Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade’s Daughter Turned Six & They Couldn’t Be More Proud

Osas Ighodaro is head-over-heels in love with her little girl.

The “Man Of God” actress took to Instagram to post the cutest message about her daughter, Azariah, to celebrate her 6th birthday.

“My sweetest baby girl is 6 years old tooooooday!!! Happppppiest Birthday my love @azariahajibade !!! I am sooooo proud to be your mommy,” she gushed. “Amazingly enough, it’s so gratifying to know that so many people you come across speak of your joy, light, kindness, sweetness and intelligence at such a young age. You bring me so much, joy baby. I love you so much my booboo and I’m so grateful to see the girl you are growing up to be!!! My Baby is 6 years old today. God is so good🥹. God bless you now and always my darling princess! May you continue to grow in grace and blessings and continue to bring light and kindness everywhere you go! I love you, my daughter.”

See her cute birthday photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)