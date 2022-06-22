Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Chioma Ikokwu & Iyabo Ojo Fill Us In on What We Missed in the "Real Housewives of Lagos" Season Finale

BN TV Relationships

Toni Tones talks heartbreak as she reads anonymous love letters with DLTA Studios

BN TV Inspired

#WithChude: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo talks Love, Loss, and Moving On

BN TV

The Geng Drops a High School-Themed Teaser on YouTube | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on "Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV

Watch Trailer for "Survivor" Starring Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi & MC Lively

BN TV Comedy Scoop

10 of Bimbo Ademoye's Most Hilarious Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dika Ofoma & Ugochukwu Onuoha Debut New Short Film on Grief "The Way Things Happen"

BN TV Living

Here’s a Simple Recipe from Sisi Yemmie for Sweet Potatoes, Tilapia Fish, Coleslaw & Spicy Marinade

BN TV Music

Magixx delivers an astonishing performance of “Like A Movie” on AKtivated Sessions

BN TV

Chioma Ikokwu & Iyabo Ojo Fill Us In on What We Missed in the “Real Housewives of Lagos” Season Finale

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Season one of the “Real Housewives of Lagos” was undoubtedly full of drama, and juicy gist.

Among the twists and turns that surprised viewers was the ending between Carolyna Hutchings and Chioma Ikokwu. Until that point, the two ladies had been great friends. There was also the off-screen brawl between Carolyna and Iyabo Ojo, which left viewers with many unanswered questions.

What a way to conclude the season!

While we wait for the reunion, which will be hosted by Uti Nwachukwu from July 1 to 8, 2022, Iyabo and Chioma fill in the blanks from the season finale in the podcast “RHOLagos After Party.”

Listen:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)

We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are…
css.php