Chioma Ikokwu & Iyabo Ojo Fill Us In on What We Missed in the “Real Housewives of Lagos” Season Finale

Season one of the “Real Housewives of Lagos” was undoubtedly full of drama, and juicy gist.

Among the twists and turns that surprised viewers was the ending between Carolyna Hutchings and Chioma Ikokwu. Until that point, the two ladies had been great friends. There was also the off-screen brawl between Carolyna and Iyabo Ojo, which left viewers with many unanswered questions.

What a way to conclude the season!

While we wait for the reunion, which will be hosted by Uti Nwachukwu from July 1 to 8, 2022, Iyabo and Chioma fill in the blanks from the season finale in the podcast “RHOLagos After Party.”

Listen: