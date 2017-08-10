Can You be “In Love” with two People at the Same Time? Watch a New Episode of #AdenikeUncut

BellaNaija

10.08.2017

Adenike Adebayo is out with a new episode of her #AdenikeUncut vlog and in this vlog she is talking about relationships.

She says”A friend of mine said emphatically that Yes, you can be in love with two people at the same time. I’m not sure if it’s right, so I decided to bring the conversation here”.

She adds that “So this video is for you if you are falling in love with two people at the same time, being In Love With Two People At The Same Time. Or if you are wondering, Is It Really Possible to Be in Love with Two People at Once? Can You Love Two People at the Same Time? Can You Love Two Men At Once? When You Love Two People At Once. Are You in Love with One Person While Committed to Another?”

