From Baltimore to Boston… WATCH Highlights of Davido’s #30BillionWorldTour

Davido‘s #30BillionWorldTour has been lit as he has moved from city to city.
His most recent stops are Baltimore and Boston and we love the energy that his fans have.
Watch the highlights below.
Baltimore
Boston
Inspired!
10.08.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Davido‘s #30BillionWorldTour has been lit as he has moved from city to city.
His most recent stops are Baltimore and Boston and we love the energy that his fans have.
Watch the highlights below.
Baltimore
Boston
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline