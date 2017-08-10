BellaNaija

From Baltimore to Boston… WATCH Highlights of Davido’s #30BillionWorldTour

10.08.2017

Davido‘s #30BillionWorldTour has been lit as he has moved from city to city.

His most recent stops are Baltimore and Boston and we love the energy that his fans have.

Watch the highlights below.

Baltimore

Boston

