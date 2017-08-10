BellaNaija

John Boyega, James Corden & Jeffrey Tambor recorded a Parody Video for 1998 “The Boy Is Mine” & It’s Hilarious | Watch

10.08.2017

James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor recreate the classic music video to Brandy & Monica‘s “The Boy Is Mine” with a slight twist: Jeffrey and James are fighting for John Boyega‘s heart.

  • Olivia August 10, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Finally our generation has a Denzel to drool on. Eeek!!! 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Dayo August 10, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      Girl that guy is unattainable, get real and lemme be your Denzel…. Sorry your Boyega. 😀

      Love this! 4
    • Ramat August 10, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Shoot your shot Dayo!😂😂😂

      Love this! 2
  • onetallgirl August 10, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    That was hilarious!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Olly August 10, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Plot twist. Olivia na guy. OK bye

    Love this! 0 Reply
