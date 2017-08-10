John Boyega, James Corden & Jeffrey Tambor recorded a Parody Video for 1998 “The Boy Is Mine” & It’s Hilarious | Watch

James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor recreate the classic music video to Brandy & Monica‘s “The Boy Is Mine” with a slight twist: Jeffrey and James are fighting for John Boyega‘s heart.
Watch below.
Inspired!
10.08.2017
Finally our generation has a Denzel to drool on. Eeek!!! 🙂 🙂 🙂
Girl that guy is unattainable, get real and lemme be your Denzel…. Sorry your Boyega. 😀
Shoot your shot Dayo!😂😂😂
That was hilarious!!!
Plot twist. Olivia na guy. OK bye