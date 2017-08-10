BellaNaija

Inspired!

Bibisquintessence releases new Kaftan Collection “Timeless Glamour” featuring BBNaija’s Debie Rise

10.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

Nigerian womenswear brand Bibisquintessence has dropped its 2017 Kaftan collection called Timeless Glamour. This is the second kaftan collection from the ready to wear line after their first debut in February 2017.

The soft, feminine and brightly-coloured pieces modelled by ex BBNaija housemate and singer, Debie Rise are made from delicate pure silk and crepe fabrics incorporating beautiful embellishments and laces that highlight the theme of the collection.

Each and every piece is created with a standout style and fashion appeal giving the kaftan instant day-to-night glamour.

Check out the full collection

BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9) BN Lookbook Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour (9)

Credits
Designer: Bibisquitessence | @bibisquintessence
Model: Debie-Rise | @debie_rise
Photography: Ayo Alasi | @ayoalasi
Makeup: Beauty Dash Makeovers | @beautydashmakeovers
Hairstylist: Kemi Amusan | @hairbythekemiamusan
Publicist: Moafricapr | @moafricapr

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Movies & TV, Music, Style

1 Comments on Bibisquintessence releases new Kaftan Collection “Timeless Glamour” featuring BBNaija’s Debie Rise
  • Sul August 10, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Wow dis is not good…d finishing looks untidy n models makeup looks to cakey.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija