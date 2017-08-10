Bibisquintessence releases new Kaftan Collection “Timeless Glamour” featuring BBNaija’s Debie Rise

Nigerian womenswear brand Bibisquintessence has dropped its 2017 Kaftan collection called Timeless Glamour. This is the second kaftan collection from the ready to wear line after their first debut in February 2017.

The soft, feminine and brightly-coloured pieces modelled by ex BBNaija housemate and singer, Debie Rise are made from delicate pure silk and crepe fabrics incorporating beautiful embellishments and laces that highlight the theme of the collection.

Each and every piece is created with a standout style and fashion appeal giving the kaftan instant day-to-night glamour.

Check out the full collection

Credits

Designer: Bibisquitessence | @bibisquintessence

Model: Debie-Rise | @debie_rise

Photography: Ayo Alasi | @ayoalasi

Makeup: Beauty Dash Makeovers | @beautydashmakeovers

Hairstylist: Kemi Amusan | @hairbythekemiamusan

Publicist: Moafricapr | @moafricapr