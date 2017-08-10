Cartoon Network distances self from Viral Obscene Photo

Following the social media stir that ensued when an obscene photo of a cartoon allegedly being aired on Cartoon Network surfaced earlier today, the satellite TV channel has released a statement saying they are not authentic.

Cartoon Network added that such a scene has never been shared on any of its platforms.

Please note the statement from Cartoon Network concerning the images that have been making rounds online. A post shared by DStv Nigeria (@dstvnigeria) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:30am PDT



The photo which went viral on twitter shows a male and a female nude. A lot of people quickly reacted, tagging the channel for the crude content saying it is completely inappropriate for children.

However, some others have come to the defense of Carton Network, spotting the wrong placement of the logo in the obscene photo.

The satellite channel stands to face lawsuits and may lose a lot of viewers if the accusations are true.

This is, however, not the first time in recent times the network is being faced with this kind of scandal, but it has always maintained its stand that it does not air cartoons with adult content.