BellaNaija

Inspired!

The Girls take Burkina Faso on Episode 3 of “Here & Now: The Adventures of TASA”

10.08.2017 at By 2 Comments

Season 2 of Here & Now: The Adventures of TASA is back with a BANG! Watch as the Taje, Amiola, Seyitan and Ajifa explore Africa in a way you’ve never seen before. In this season as the girls head to Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.

First stop in this episode is Burkina Faso!

Comment  2

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: BN TV, Living

2 Comments on The Girls take Burkina Faso on Episode 3 of “Here & Now: The Adventures of TASA”
  • truth August 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    No offense ladies, but if you are going to travel and record, make sure its fruitful, in that you visit and do some volunteer work in the countries you go to.Find a good historian in the town to show you around and give you tours of tourist sights. If you are going to travel, travel and share what should attract others to this place.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • June August 10, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    This is really nice. Kudos girls ! Amiola and Seyitan are my are like my spirit animals!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija