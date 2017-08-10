The Girls take Burkina Faso on Episode 3 of “Here & Now: The Adventures of TASA”

Season 2 of Here & Now: The Adventures of TASA is back with a BANG! Watch as the Taje, Amiola, Seyitan and Ajifa explore Africa in a way you’ve never seen before. In this season as the girls head to Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.
First stop in this episode is Burkina Faso!
No offense ladies, but if you are going to travel and record, make sure its fruitful, in that you visit and do some volunteer work in the countries you go to.Find a good historian in the town to show you around and give you tours of tourist sights. If you are going to travel, travel and share what should attract others to this place.
This is really nice. Kudos girls ! Amiola and Seyitan are my are like my spirit animals!