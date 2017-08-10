Ngozi discusses The Danger of Social Constructs on “The Ngee Show” with Wilson Joel

On a new episode of The Ngee Show, Ngozi discusses the danger of social constructs with music magnate, Wilson Joel. She said;
So what is a social construct you ask? It is simply the set of rules or cultural norms or behaviors that govern and/or guide a group of people. Usually not really instituted by anyone that anyone can name (sometimes), we just “act accordingly”. So in this part 1… because nowadays I talk too much but I am working on it, I sit with the music magnate (hehe) to chat about the danger of blindly following/adhering to constructs.
Watch