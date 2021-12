It is safe to say that anything amapiano touches turn to gold because that is how we describe Praiz latest single titled “Woza“. The newly added track features internationally-acclaimed amapiano vibes that will surely get you off your feet and dancing.

“Woza” is produced by SamblizzBeatz and mastered by Wilson ‘Music Magnate’ Joel. It is mixed by Praiz and trending on all streaming platforms.

