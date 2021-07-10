Connect with us

Toke Makinwa chats with Ngee about Old Money vs New Money on “Toke Moments”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s time for another exciting episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa.

In this super fun episode, the media personality sits with Ngee to discuss the difference between old money and new money. She says;

Couple of Months ago, Jola from Twitter woke up and chose violence with a tweet that sparked. a lot of conversation around Old Money. Ngee and I sat down to chat about it all. This episode will have you laughing so hard, Ngee is a Youtber as well, her videos are hilarious.

Watch the vlog below:

