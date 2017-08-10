BellaNaija

Juliana Olayode to share experience on Sexual Abuse, Street Hawking in New Book

10.08.2017

Juliana Olayode to discuss Hawking, Sex Abuse, in new Book - BellaNaijaJuliana Olayode, who played Toyosi in “Jenifa’s Diary” will be releasing a memoir titled “Rebirth.”

She made the announcement on Instagram, saying she discusses her struggles – hawking on the street, experiencing sexual abuse, dropping out of school – in the book.

She posted a photo of the book cover with the caption:

FINALLY NAKED AND NOT ASHAMED!

Yes!

I am finally naked, but unashamed. You have been asking me what #rebirth is. Now, you know! I have been counting down, for months, to the release of my book, Rebirth!
I fought the idea when it was suggested; I did not want to spill my beans for the world to read. Social media celebrity attacks are vicious enough already, why add more fuel to the fire?

I eventually gave in though. Why? Because I want you to know me. I want you to know I am just like you. I failed, struggled, and faltered like you, but in the end, my story changed in untold ways.

I shared very personal details; hawking on the streets, suffering sexual abuses, dropping out of school, failing at auditions and more.
I cried a lot while writing this book. I also smiled and laughed. I am sure you would tell me you did the same after reading the book.

It is my utmost desire that reading Rebirth would be a major turning point in your life. If Juliana Olayode, once a beggar on the streets, could become the celebrated figure she is today, across the world, then you have no excuse to settle for anything short of GREATNESS!

The book is full of surprising revelations. I promise it would be a worthwhile read. Please, go to www.olayodejuliana.com/rebirth to see purchase details.

Juliana Olayode

  • ola August 10, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    such a swt gal..tears..life is wicked…but adun lo gbeyin ewuro…go ..go..yode..

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Cmbo August 10, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Love her! We come out as gold after going through the furnace,

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Ephi August 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    She just seems like a really sweet person. Thank God she came through strong and I pray her story will inspire someone out there.

    Love this! 2 Reply
