BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN TV: Michael Rainey Jr talks Power & being the youngest villain on TV in Interview

12.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Fast rising star, Michael Rainey Jr. plays the annoyingly strong willed teenager Tariq on the drama series Power. During the first two seasons of the show, he was the perfect son. However, in this ongoing season, his character Tariq is completely acting out.

In this interview with Jack Thriller for www.thisis50.com, the 16-year-old gives us an insight on how acting a villain on a hit TV show comes with its own media perks.

On the show, his on screen dad, played by Omari Hardwick, Ghost‘s arc enemy Kanan tried to lead the teenager astray but according to the interview, Micheal says 50 cent who plays Kanan gives him great life advice off the camera.

The young actor also spoke about his personal life and upcoming acting projects.

Watch the full interview

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: BN TV

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija