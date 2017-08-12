BN TV: Michael Rainey Jr talks Power & being the youngest villain on TV in Interview

Fast rising star, Michael Rainey Jr. plays the annoyingly strong willed teenager Tariq on the drama series Power. During the first two seasons of the show, he was the perfect son. However, in this ongoing season, his character Tariq is completely acting out.

In this interview with Jack Thriller for www.thisis50.com, the 16-year-old gives us an insight on how acting a villain on a hit TV show comes with its own media perks.

On the show, his on screen dad, played by Omari Hardwick, Ghost‘s arc enemy Kanan tried to lead the teenager astray but according to the interview, Micheal says 50 cent who plays Kanan gives him great life advice off the camera.

The young actor also spoke about his personal life and upcoming acting projects.

Watch the full interview

