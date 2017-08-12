BellaNaija

Inspired!

NazomsCorner shares Sweet Potato Stir Fry recipe on BN Cuisine | Watch

12.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

In her new video, food vlogger NazomsCorner shares a recipe for sweet potato stir fry, a healthy version of yam porridge. She said;

I live for easy recipes that can be easily thrown together and this is one of them. This Sweet Potato and Vegetable stir fry is my healthy version of Yam Porridge. It tastes so flavorful and every bite is packed with lots of greens to keep you healthy!

The whole dish is ready in under 20 minutes, so make sure to give it a try next time you are craving something healthy.

Watch

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: BN TV, Living

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija