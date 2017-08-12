NazomsCorner shares Sweet Potato Stir Fry recipe on BN Cuisine | Watch

In her new video, food vlogger NazomsCorner shares a recipe for sweet potato stir fry, a healthy version of yam porridge. She said;

I live for easy recipes that can be easily thrown together and this is one of them. This Sweet Potato and Vegetable stir fry is my healthy version of Yam Porridge. It tastes so flavorful and every bite is packed with lots of greens to keep you healthy!

The whole dish is ready in under 20 minutes, so make sure to give it a try next time you are craving something healthy.