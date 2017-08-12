New Age, New Whip! Ludacris gifts daughter Range Rover Evoque on 16th Birthday | Photos + Video

American rapper Ludacris surprised his daughter Karma Bridges with a new whip – a Range Rover Evoque as she turned 16.

The rapper who threw a party for Karma, had earlier shared a sweet message to her on Instagram. He shared a throwback photo of both of them and wrote:

Noooooooo! It’s too soon! Time is moving way too fast! 😩 Since the day you came into this word I knew a ⭐️ was born! You are the culmination of hard work, dedication, love, honesty, integrity and loyalty. I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming and even more proud Of how you are setting such a great example for your little sisters. Happy Sweet 16 @karma.christine !

See photos from the party below:

A night fit for a Princess 👑Karma's Sweet Sixteen….. @karma.christine you looked beautiful .. Love you Always … #RealDadsDoRealThings A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT