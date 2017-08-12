BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Age, New Whip! Ludacris gifts daughter Range Rover Evoque on 16th Birthday | Photos + Video

12.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Birthday girl Karma Bridges and her new whip

American rapper Ludacris surprised his daughter Karma Bridges with a new whip – a Range Rover Evoque as she turned 16.

The rapper who threw a party for Karma, had earlier shared a sweet message to her on Instagram. He shared a throwback photo of both of them and wrote:

Noooooooo! It’s too soon! Time is moving way too fast! 😩 Since the day you came into this word I knew a ⭐️ was born! You are the culmination of hard work, dedication, love, honesty, integrity and loyalty. I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming and even more proud Of how you are setting such a great example for your little sisters. Happy Sweet 16 @karma.christine !

See photos from the party below:

Ludacris and singer Monica Brown

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Living, Movies & TV, Music, Scoop

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija