Penthauze Records rapper Phyno in a recent chat with Hip TV spoke about what influences his music-making process. When asked if the audience have a part in determining the type of music he puts out, he replied saying he doesn’t think so.

He also stated that his music is 80% inspiration and he is led by what he feels at that particular time to write:

Watch the video below:

