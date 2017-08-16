BellaNaija

New Video: 2Baba – Gaaga Shuffle

16.08.2017 at By 5 Comments

Hypertek boss 2Baba is out with a new single titled “Gaaga Shuffle“. The song which comes with new crisp visuals seems to be introducing a new dance step.

The video which was directed by Unlimited L.A includes cameos from P-Square, AY, Tiwa Savage, Timaya, DJ Spinall and more.

Hit Play below!

  • emmanuel August 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

    nice

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Emmanuel August 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

    In fact, after watching again. DOPE!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • tm August 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

    really really dope crisp and rich video. I love the tune. lovely feel good fun song and video. he is always my Africa’s finest anyday. give any vibe and press record and it’s toasted

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Relocate.com.ng August 16, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Good muzik… It can only be 2Baba!
    Good muzik… It can only be 2Baba!
    relocate.com.ng

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Baby gurl August 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

    2baba is just one of those very few artistes that are always relevant, evergreen. This is good sound. Love you boo!

    Love this! 0 Reply
