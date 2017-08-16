New Video: 2Baba – Gaaga Shuffle

Hypertek boss 2Baba is out with a new single titled “Gaaga Shuffle“. The song which comes with new crisp visuals seems to be introducing a new dance step.
The video which was directed by Unlimited L.A includes cameos from P-Square, AY, Tiwa Savage, Timaya, DJ Spinall and more.
Hit Play below!
nice
In fact, after watching again. DOPE!
really really dope crisp and rich video. I love the tune. lovely feel good fun song and video. he is always my Africa’s finest anyday. give any vibe and press record and it’s toasted
Good muzik… It can only be 2Baba!
2baba is just one of those very few artistes that are always relevant, evergreen. This is good sound. Love you boo!