New Video: Juls feat. Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi – Early

Ladies and Gentlemen, here is the super talented Juls, with the visuals to his recently released single titled – “Early“.
On this feet-sweeping single, he features Maleek Berry and Nonso Amadi.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
15.08.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
JULZ ONE OF THE BEST PRODUCERS IN AFROBEAT, DIFFERENT STYLE