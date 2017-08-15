BellaNaija

New Video: Juls feat. Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi – Early

Ladies and Gentlemen, here is the super talented Juls, with the visuals to his recently released single titled – “Early“.

On this feet-sweeping single, he features Maleek Berry and Nonso Amadi.

  • mouth mouth August 16, 2017 at 12:11 am

    JULZ ONE OF THE BEST PRODUCERS IN AFROBEAT, DIFFERENT STYLE

    Love this! 0 Reply
