BellaNaija

Inspired!

“There is room for everybody to own their own genre of music” – Niniola on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

13.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Talented Afro-house singer Niniola spoke with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on a recent episode of Rubbin’ Minds as she discussed her hit single “Maradona“, her perception of stars of reality shows fading off shortly after the show.

The former Project Fame contestant stated that talent show or not, God remains the supreme being and he alone can order one’s steps. She also explained that having a good team to back you up as well as adequate preparation helps to deal with the harsh realities of the industry.

The singer also reiterated that her genre of music is afro-house of which she is the pioneer and doesn’t believe there should be a tussle as to which female artist is taking centre stage in the industry as every one can define their own genre.

Watch the full interview below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , Filed Under: BN TV, Music

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija