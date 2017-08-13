“There is room for everybody to own their own genre of music” – Niniola on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

Talented Afro-house singer Niniola spoke with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on a recent episode of Rubbin’ Minds as she discussed her hit single “Maradona“, her perception of stars of reality shows fading off shortly after the show.

The former Project Fame contestant stated that talent show or not, God remains the supreme being and he alone can order one’s steps. She also explained that having a good team to back you up as well as adequate preparation helps to deal with the harsh realities of the industry.

The singer also reiterated that her genre of music is afro-house of which she is the pioneer and doesn’t believe there should be a tussle as to which female artist is taking centre stage in the industry as every one can define their own genre.

Watch the full interview below:



