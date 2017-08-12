BellaNaija

New Video: Demarco feat. Akon & Runtown – No Wahala

Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist currently signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture, Collin Demar Edwards better known by his stage name Demarco presents the video of “No Wahala which features Akon & Runtown.

