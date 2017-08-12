New Video: Demarco feat. Akon & Runtown – No Wahala

Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist currently signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture, Collin Demar Edwards better known by his stage name Demarco presents the video of “No Wahala“ which features Akon & Runtown.
Hit Play below:
Inspired!
12.08.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist currently signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture, Collin Demar Edwards better known by his stage name Demarco presents the video of “No Wahala“ which features Akon & Runtown.
Hit Play below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline