BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Taraji P. Henson is Fierce for her new MAC Viva Glam Lipstick Campaign

17.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

Taraji P. Henson has again teamed up with MAC to create a Viva Glam collection and the campaign photo is oh-so-fab.  Taraji is serving us Diana Ross realness and we are absolutely loving it.

For the collaboration, there are two gorgeous new products which are a Viva Glam lipstick and a Viva Glam Lipglass.

Not only are the lippies astonishingly gorgeous, but every cent that MAC Viva Glam makes is donated directly to the MAC AIDS Fund.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tarajiphenson

1 Comments on Taraji P. Henson is Fierce for her new MAC Viva Glam Lipstick Campaign
  • Naija kul August 18, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I was expecting to see another picture of Cookie not the lip stick

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija