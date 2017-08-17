Taraji P. Henson is Fierce for her new MAC Viva Glam Lipstick Campaign

Taraji P. Henson has again teamed up with MAC to create a Viva Glam collection and the campaign photo is oh-so-fab. Taraji is serving us Diana Ross realness and we are absolutely loving it.

For the collaboration, there are two gorgeous new products which are a Viva Glam lipstick and a Viva Glam Lipglass.

Not only are the lippies astonishingly gorgeous, but every cent that MAC Viva Glam makes is donated directly to the MAC AIDS Fund.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tarajiphenson