BN Beauty presents the African Queens at Miss World 2017

With beautiful and talented women from over 100 countries, the Miss World 2017 competition will soon kick off!

Miss World 2017 will be the 67th edition of the Miss World pageant and it will be held on the 18th of November 2017 at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Miss World 2017 will have a new format, giving greater emphasis on social media and interactivity. This new format is called the Head-to-Head Challenge, which will select 20 out of the Top 40 contestants. 116 delegates have been confirmed to participate.

As always BN will be bringing you all the updates from the competition but first, here’s a chance to meet ALL the African beauty queens who will be competing for the Miss World 2017 crown.

Things to note:

Guinea Bissau – Laila Da Costa was appointed to represent Guinea Bissau at Miss World 2017 by TOP GB Internacional, the license holders for Miss World in Guinea Bissau as the pageant was not held this year due to lack of funds. Da Costa was crowned Miss Guiné-Bissau 2014 but withdrew from that year’s edition and also from the 2015 edition of the Miss World pageant due to visa problems.

is making its Miss World debut. Angola is returning for Miss World 2017 after last competing in 2013.

is returning for Miss World 2017 after last competing in 2013. Zimbabwe, Cameroon and Ethiopia are returning for Miss World 2017 after last competing in 2015.

Angola

Name: Judelsia Bache

Age: 22

Botswana

Name: Nicole Gaelebale

Age: 26

Height: 183cm

Cameroon

Name: Akomo Minkata

Age: 21

Bio: Akomo is in the final year of her studies for a Bachelor Degree and is aspiring to be an Ambassador for her International Co-operate. Her interests are singing, dancing, basketball and travelling. She plays the piano and loves all types of music. Akomo has been involved in campaigns in Primary Schools to advise students about the consequences of drug and alcohol abuse. She is also a Goodwill Ambassador of the Association “La Colombe” which fights against sexual abuse against children. Personal Motto: ‘Live each second as though it was your last.’

Cote D’Ivoire

Name: Gbane Mandjalia

Age: 20

Bio: Currently a student of Marketing, Mandjalia enjoys fitness and running. She has set up an NGO that helps with the struggle against low level of education for children in Africa by helping and funding their school fees, she is extremely passionate about the work she does with them. Mandjalia likes blogging and IT Science and has an interest in fashion and cooking. She also enjoys traditional dancing. Personal Motto: ‘Never Give Up.’

Egypt

Name: Farah Shaaban Mostafa

Age: 19

Bio: Farah is currently studying Computer Science at University and has ambitions to become a computer programmer that develops fun and beneficial programmes for children. She would also like to continue her studies in Human Development which she has a passion for together with Psychology. Farah enjoys swimming, reading, acting and dancing. Her proudest moment was the birth of her younger sister. Personal Motto: ‘My sister can help to eliminate negative thoughts and replace them with positive emotions.’

Equatorial Guinea

Name: Catalina Mangue Ondo

Age: 18

Height: 174cm

Ethiopia

Name: Kisanet Molla Gbereslesia

Age: 22

Bio: Kisanet’s proudest moment was when she graduated from University after completing her studies in Nursing. She is currently working as a nurse. Since being crowned Miss Ethiopia, Kisanet has been involved in supporting women and children. Her favourite book is ‘The Great Gatsby’ and her favourite film is ‘Titanic.’ She enjoys running, salsa and African dancing and has designed her own cultural dress. Personal Motto: ‘I can.’

Ghana

Name: Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi

Age: 24

Bio: Afua’s proudest moment is when she was accepted into her first choice University. She is currently an Undergraduate at the University of Ghana studying Social Sciences and has ambitions to become a Diplomat with the dream of being the first female United Nations General Secretary. Afua also has a talent for performing Ghanaian Traditional Dance and has a pet dog called Buddy. Personal Motto: ‘In life you have to believe in something or else you would fall for anything.’

Guinea

Name: Asmaou Diallo

Age: 24

Bio: After completing her Masters in Economic Policy Analysis, Asmaou is currently working as a Trainee Accountant in an Audit firm, her ambition is to own her own Company. She enjoys swimming, reading, and performing the Balafon, the Guinea Traditional dance. Since being crowned, Asmaou has set up her own NGO. Her proudest moment is when she saved somebody’s life by donating blood. Personal Motto: ‘Love, kindness and compassion are what’s important in life.’

Guinea Bissau

Name: Laila Da Costa

Age: 20

Bio: Laila is currently working as a model and is preparing to start a Degree course in Languages and Business Relations. She has ambitions to set up an agency for people with disabilities. Laila’s proudest moment is when she received her High School Diploma. Her favourite film is Romeo and Juliet and her favourite song is, ‘And I’m telling you.’ by Jennifer Hudson. Personal Motto: ‘With a little help from each other the world will become better.’

Kenya

Name: Magline Jeruto

Age: 24

Bio: Magline completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism and Travel Management and is currently working as a Travel Consultant. Her dream job would be to be a Diplomat. She enjoys travelling, hiking, contemporary dance and salsa. Magline also has interests in crocheting and pottery. Her favourite film is La La Land and favourite song is Happy by Pharrell Williams. Her most memorable day is her Graduation Day. Personal Motto: ‘Success does not come for you, you go to it.’

Lesotho

Name: Mpoi Mahao

Age: 24

Bio: The 19 years old, Mpoi Mahao is a second year student of Humanities at the National University of Lesotho. She was crowned as the winner of Miss Lesotho 2017. Mpoi will now represent Lesotho at the Miss World 2017 pageant.

Mauritius

Name: Bessika Bucktawor

Age: 22

Bio: Currently studying Psychology at University, Bessika has future ambitions to be a Lecturer, because she ‘enjoys sharing knowledge.’ Her hobbies and interests include swimming, trekking, painting, and contemporary dance. She has been volunteering for organisations that have been caring for orphans and rescuing stray animals, she herself currently has twenty-three dogs, six cats and two tortoises. Personal Motto: ‘Everything happens for a reason.’

Nigeria

Name: Ugochi Ihezue

Age: 21

Bio: Ugochi is studying for two Degrees, one in Fine and Applied Arts and the other in Accountancy and has ambitions to become a world class Textile Designer. She enjoys travelling, reading, and playing Scrabble and Chess. She performs Traditional Nigerian Dance and has a special talent for poetry and speed painting. Ugochi’s proudest moment is when she completed her first official painting and was awarded a contract for it. She has a special interest in Agriculture. Personal Motto: ‘Be grateful and appreciate the little things in life for they matter the most.’

Rwanda

Name: Elsa Iradukunda

Age: 19

Bio: Elsa is a High School Graduate, currently working for a bank as a brand ambassador but her dream job would be to work in mining. She has always been passionate about swimming and was once part of the National Swimming team, which was her proudest day. Since being crowned Miss Rwanda, Elsa has taken part in organising cataract surgery for 200 vulnerable adults, paid for 11 student’s University fees, helped families affected by genocide and provided Hepatitis vaccine to 1000 adults. Personal Motto: ‘Venture outside your boundaries to know what life looks like.’

Senegal

Name: Nar Codou Diouf

Age: 23

Bio: After completing a Bachelor’s Degree in Private Law, Nar is currently studying a Master’s Degree in Business and Tax Law and would like to do her Bar training and become a Lawyer specialising in both business and the Rights of women and children. Since being crowned Miss Sengal, Nar took on the position of the President of the Association of Empire Najah, which is an organisation that supports underprivileged women and children. Nar also enjoys drumming and horse riding and has a special talent in ‘Sabar’ a traditional dance of Senegal. Personal Motto: ‘Always remain positive.’

Seychelles

Name: Hilary Coubert

Age: 23

Bio: Hilary’s proudest moment is when she graduated from the Maritime Training Academy in Fisheries and Science. She is currently working as a Customer Service Representative and has ambitions to continue with her education and become a Bank Branch Manager. Hilary enjoys swimming, walking, and performing her traditional dance of Seychelles. Her favourite film is ‘High School Musical 3.’ Personal Motto: ‘Nothing is impossible in life if you put your heart in it.’

South Africa

Name: Adé van Heerden

Age: 26

Bio: After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery, Ade is currently a Lieutenant and is working as a Medical Doctor in the South African National Defence Force. She would eventually like to specialise in Emergency and Nutritional Medicine. Ade enjoys boxing, self-defence and fitness. She achieved a National Award in Rhythmic Gymnastics and took part, and completed in the World’s oldest and longest Ultra Marathon Personal Motto: ‘Always be the hardest worker in the room because you can turn your obstacles into launching platforms.’

South Sudan

Name: Arual Cyerdit

Age: 25

Bio: Arual is currently studying Human Resource Management and would like to become a Journalist. Her proudest moment is when she received 97% in her college exam. She enjoys playing volleyball and has a special talent for dance. One of her hobbies includes TV presenting. Arual also holds the role of Community Leader and is passionate about gospel music. Personal motto: ‘My faith will never fail me.’

Tanzania

Name: Julitha Kabete

Age: 20

Bio: Julitha is currently a student of Strategic Brand Communication but would like to create her own brand in Fashion and Beauty; she also aspires to become an established Environmental Activist. She enjoys playing soccer, cooking and dancing and has a special talent for Haya-Tanzania Tribe Traditional Dance. Julitha also has interests in sketching and designing. She has volunteered at a school for disabled children and her proudest moment is when she worked on a project building concrete dustbins in her community. Personal Motto: ‘Near enough is never enough.’

Tunisia

Name: Emma Hedi

Age: 21

Bio: Emma is currently a first year student studying Fine Art and has ambitions to be a Good Will Ambassador or an art teacher. Her proudest moment is when she completed her project to renovate a school, especially when she saw the children’s faces. Emma also enjoys listening to music, drawing and aerobics. Her special talent lies in Traditional and Oriental dancing. Personal Motto: ‘Giving makes you the richest person in the world.’

Zimbabwe

Name: Chiedza Mhosva

Age: 23

Bio: Chiedza is currently studying acting and would like to be a professional actor and an acting coach. She has a passion for the arts and enjoys listening to Jazz music. Her proudest and most memorable moment is the day she became the leader of the ‘Be in School’ campaign, which became a successful project in promoting education in Zimbabwe. Chiedza has three dogs and her favourite film is ‘Everyone’s Child’. Personal Motto: ‘Be the change you want to see.’

Photo Credit: www.missworld.com | @missworld_time