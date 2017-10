DJ Coublon popularly known for good music and countless hit releases drops his new single titled “Shokoto Yokoto” featuring ace songwriter/singer Ikemefuna Nwamonye popularly known as Klem.

The new song “Shokoto Yokoto” which is DJ Coublon’s follow up single to the Iyanya featured “My Way” was produced by the prolific music producer himself with guitar by Fiokee.

The song was mastered by Swaps.

Get “Shokoto Yokoto” on iTunes